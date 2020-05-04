Pregnant Nikki Bella Dances Around In Her WWE Uniform to Celebrate WrestleMania

The outfit still fits!

In honor of Saturday’s WrestleMania event, Nikki Bella slipped into her old wrestling uniform. The pregnant Total Bellas star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, recreated her WWE entrance in sister Brie Bella's kitchen.

"Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! 💋💪🏼 Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show! Becky and Shayna just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!! 🙌🏼❤️," Nikki captioned the clip on her Instagram.

A longer version of the video, posted on YouTube, showed Brie hilariously critiquing her sister's performance. "What can I say? I thought it would be fun to put on my gear," Nikki explained.

In an interview with ET last month, Nikki and Brie -- who is also pregnant, expecting her second child with Daniel Bryan -- opened up about quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair are also staying with Brie's 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, and Nikki's fiance, Artem. Daniel, meanwhile, was in Orlando, Florida, and Brie said would he stay in a hotel for 15 days once he returned home.

"The nice thing is we're neighbors so we've been keeping each other company, keeping each other calm, and helping each other with our fears and anxiety of the uncertainty of this virus," Brie explained. "We're really lucky we have each other. We have definitely built a compound."

"We're just trying to stay super positive. This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies," Nikki added. "We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate. We isolated, I want to say, a week before they were really encouraging people to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

Brie is due to give birth in July, while Nikki's little one will arrive in early August. The sisters revealed they have had to cancel or postpone pretty much "everything" they were looking forward to this year, including their baby showers, joint babymoon, a podcast tour and their induction ceremony into the WWE Hall of Fame.

See more in the video below.