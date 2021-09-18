Pregnant Olivia Munn Debuts Her Baby Bump on Social Media

Olivia Munn sneakily debuted her baby bump on her social media.

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, took to Instagram Story on Friday to post video of herself talking about her partnership with Petco. However, many fans couldn't help but notice Munn's burgeoning baby bump in the clips.

The actress wore a grey t-shirt with necklaces and talked about the importance of pets' mental health. As she moved the camera, she shared tiny glimpses at her growing belly.

Instagram Story

She also posted a photo of herself sitting in a comfy chair with her pups, Frankie and Chance. In the snap she wears a dark ensemble hiding her baby bump.

Earlier this month, Mulaney revealed that he and the 41-year-old actress are expecting a baby together during a chat with longtime friend Seth Meyers on Late Night. The comedian opened up about his challenging past year -- which included a drug relapse, rehabilitation, and a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, sharing how Munn "held my hand through that hell."

"And we are having a baby, together," Mulaney said with a smile. "I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."

News of their romance first broke back in May, shortly after ET confirmed that Mulaney and his wife of six years had split.

Back in 2019, when Munn opened up to ET about her outlook on kids and marriage.

"I have two dogs, two cats, so that's a lot just with the animals. I don't have kids. I mean honestly it's a lot. I can't imagine," she admitted. "I've really come to a realization with myself that I'm already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I'll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life."

