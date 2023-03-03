Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsalum Diana Jenkins is giving fans an up close and personal view into her pregnancy.

The 49-year-old philanthropist is expecting her fourth child this August -- her second with fiancé Asher Monroe -- and shared a sneak peek of her daughter, via an ultrasound video.

"What's up. It's 17 weeks and I am chilling in here," she captioned the video. "Good news. Doctor says we can fly!"

Jenkins, who shares 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah with Monroe, 34, opened up about suffering a miscarriage on season 12 of the Bravo reality TV series. It even turned out to be a topic of contention between Jenkins and castmate Sutton Stracke after Jenkins made an unexpected appearance at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party after having told the women she was ordered to bed rest by her doctor.

In December, Jenkins hinted she was pregnant in a holiday post on Instagram over the weekend, in which she showed off her Christmas decor in the video set to Monroe's 2013 track, "Warm Winter Night."

But it wasn't the video that alerted fans and followers to the pregnancy news, it was the comments section, which saw Jenkins seemingly confirm her pregnancy.

"Mazel Tov in your pregnancy," one follower wrote, to which Jenkins responded, "Long way to go but thank you."

Her RHOBH co-star, Kathy Hilton, commented on another Christmas-themed post, writing, "Congratulations!!!!" Jenkins simply responded with three red heart emojis.

A source close to Jenkins told People she plans to give birth in London, explaining her excitement for being able to fly pregnant.