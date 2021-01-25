President Joe Biden's Dogs, Major and Champ, Arrive at the White House

Dogs have returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.



Champ and Major, the German shepherds of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, arrived at the White House on Sunday, a few days after their owners.

The Bidens moved in last week but signaled that the family pooches would be a few days behind while the first family settled into its new living quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Champ joined the Bidens in late 2008, just before they moved into the vice presidential mansion in Washington. Major was adopted two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association and is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

Former President Donald Trump was the first occupant of the White House not to have a dog in over 100 years — since William McKinley was president, in 1897. He told supporters at a rally in 2019 that he "wouldn't mind having" a dog, "but I don't have any time."

FIRST DOGS Major and Champ Biden @firstdogsusa have moved into the White House. There has not been a pet in the WH since the Obamas departed four years ago; fmr. President Trump was the first in 100+ years not to have a pet in office. Pics by WH/Adam Schultz pic.twitter.com/uzY7ksNvyg — FIRST DOGS CHAMP & MAJOR BIDEN (@firstdogsusa) January 25, 2021

In a statement, the first lady's office said that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."

This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.