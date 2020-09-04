President Trump Says He Will 'Take a Look' When Asked If He'd Pardon Joe Exotic

Apparently, there's still at least one person who isn't familiar with the bizarre story of Joe Exotic.

During a White House press briefing regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson decided to switch things up a bit and ask President Donald Trump about the megahit Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Specifically, Nelson asked Trump to weigh in on remarks his son, Donald Trump Jr., recently made during a radio interview in which he admitted to being a fan of the show, said he felt Exotic's 22-year prison sentence was "sort of aggressive," and suggested he might lobby for a pardon for the controversial former zookeeper.

When asked about the comments, Trump jokingly asked, "Which son? It must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don. Is that what he said?"

When Nelson explained more about Exotic's sentence -- which was handed down in January -- Trump said, "I don't know, I know nothing about it."

After asking others in the press pool to weigh in on the sentencing, which most reporters declined to do, Trump laughingly said, "I'll take a look."

After the briefing, Nelson took to Twitter to defend his questioning in the face of critics who took him to task for asking about Tiger King during a briefing on the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I asked President Trump about a pardon request from the star of Netflix's top rated show after his son weighed in, but I also asked about WHO coronavirus funding and this emerging bipartisan detail that may land in recovery infrastructure bill," Nelson wrote.

Meanwhile, Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- is currently incarcerated, and in quarantine, at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

He is serving a 22-year sentence after he was convicted on two charges of murder for hire, as well as 17 other charges related to a variety of wildlife crimes and violations of the Endaged Species Act for his murder of five tigers at his zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

The seven-part documentary Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now. See more on the true-crime smash hit in the video below.