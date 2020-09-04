Prince Charles and Camila Share Reunion Pic Ahead of 15th Anniversary Following Coronavirus Isolation

Just in time to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have officially reunited. The couple has been separated for weeks following Charles' coronavirus diagnosis.

"Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth," Clarence House captioned a sweet photo of the couple, noting the image was taken at the royals' Scottish estate, Birkhall, on Wednesday.

The pair are all smiles with their dogs in their laps for the sweet image.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales remained in isolation for seven days after testing positive, per the government's guidelines, noting he only had "mild symptoms." Camilla, 72, who was exposed to Charles prior to his diagnosis, remained in isolation for a total of two weeks.

The Duchess previously said the most difficult thing about being in isolation was not being able to hug her grandchildren.

Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, also tested positive for COVID-19, previously saying he believes he contracted the disease at the Cheltenham Festival, which he attended with Charles' sister, Princess Anne, and her daughter, Zara Phillips.

