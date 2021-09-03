Prince Charles Is Asked About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview at Official Event

The royal family is continuing their official duties amid the ongoing backlash surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Tuesday, Prince Charles was the first member of the royal family to attend an official event since the interview aired.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales visited an NHS vaccination center in London where a reporter asked him, "Sir, what did you think of the interview?"

According to royal reporters, Charles was seen "nervously chuckling" and continued walking at the official engagement, ignoring the question.

Charles' visit was in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy within the United Kingdom.

There has been no official comment from the Palace following the couple's controversial interview. After it aired in the U.S. on Sunday night, it then aired in the U.K. on Monday evening and has been widely talked about.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that a source close to Prince Charles told her that he was "despairing over the interview" days before it went out.

During the interview, Prince Harry didn't hold back when talking about his relationship with his father.

At one point during the interview, he claimed that Charles "stopped taking my calls."

"Because... by that point, I took matters into my own hands," Harry said, explaining the rift. "It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed."

Later in the interview, Harry said that Charles was now taking his calls, but that their relationship had been damaged.

"There's a lot to work through there, you know? I -- I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also expressed sympathy for both his father and his brother, Prince William, saying they were "trapped" within the system of the monarchy.

"My father and my brother they are all trapped," he said. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

Harry also claimed that his family, including Charles, had cut him off financially, and that he was relying on the trust left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

