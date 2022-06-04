Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton for Surprise Cardiff Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Wales on Saturday, and they brought with them two very special (and very tiny) guests.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on hand when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Cardiff Castle as the locals celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, looked at east mingling with fans lined up awaiting their arrival.

At one point, George and Harry were seen greeting well wishers on their own while Charlotte and Kate did the same. One of the coolest moments came when the family appeared enthralled by a college by artist Nathan Wyburn depicting Queen Elizabeth as well as William and Kate. In one photo, William's pointing at the collage while Charlotte bent down to get a closer look at the eye-catching piece of art.

George looked like a spitting image of his father in a navy blue blazer, navy blue pants, baby blue dress shirt and brown boots. Charlotte also opted for navy blue with a wool coat. Kate looked exquisite as ever in a red wool coat.

The visit to Wales comes just days after the royals kicked off the Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne. William and Kate's three children, including 4-year-old Prince Louie, all made their carriage debut at the Trooping the Colour. The siblings were accompanied by their mom and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, wore color-coordinated blue outfits, with the boys in shirts and ties -- the eldest sibling even sported a suit jacket -- while their sister looked as sweet as ever in a baby doll dress. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, looked radiant in white dress by Alexander McQueen, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat.

The entire family later joined the queen for a balcony appearance where Prince George stole the show.