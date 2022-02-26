Prince George Joins Prince William and Kate Middleton at England-Wales Rugby Match

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived together at the England vs. Wales Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, but their union went out the window when the whistle blew. Luckily for them, Prince George was also there to help keep the peace.

The Duke of Cambridge -- Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union -- and the Duchess of Cambridge -- Patron of the Rugby Football Union -- appeared to soak up the festivities at London's Twickenham Stadium, as they and their 8-year-old son sat in the stands to take in the action.

William's been a Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, but this is the first time Kate appears at a match as the Patron for the English rugby team. The role previously belonged to Prince Harry.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George of Cambridge arrive to watch the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Twickenham, London, England. Getty

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen applauding prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 26, 2022 in London, England. Getty

Getty

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in an England rugby training session, after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium on February 02, 2022 in London, England. Getty

It was just a little over three weeks ago when Kate took part in England's rugby training session. She donned a warmup getup and wore cleats as well. There was even a special moment, when members of the team lifted Kate, who expressed shock and excitement at the gesture.

Earlier on Saturday, William and Kate released a statement in support of Ukraine amid its ongoing crisis.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

The appearance at Saturday's rugby match comes just days after Queen Elizabeth II was forced to cancel more virtual events amid her recovery from COVID-19. The Palace shared that the audiences have been moved to a later date as she continues to isolate with COVID.

ET did learn that the queen spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday evening. A royal source previously told ET that the conversation had originally been planned as an in-person audience, but had to be adjusted due to COVID guidelines.

Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have returned to their royal duties after being diagnosed with COVID earlier this month.