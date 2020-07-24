Prince Harry and Meghan Markle File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Over Paparazzi Photos of Son Archie at Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking action against paparazzi. The couple have filed a lawsuit, claiming their privacy was invaded when photographers snapped pics of their 14-month-old son, Archie, in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit alleges that unnamed individuals unlawfully photographed their son playing in their yard while the family quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also claim paparazzi have used drones to fly above their property.

According to the suit, photos of their son were being shopped around with a caption claiming the pictures were snapped while the family was out on a recent public outing in Malibu. The couple states that Archie has not been in public, let alone Malibu, and that these particular photos were taken in their backyard.

The couple's lawyer, Michael J. Kump, said in the docs, "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," Kump continued.

Since the couple don't know the identity of the photographer in question, they are requesting the right to discover who is allegedly buying and selling the photos, via subpoenas, and requesting all photos be turned over to them.

They are also seeking damages, as well as attorney’s fees and the cost of the lawsuit.

This latest legal battle comes amid Markle's lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday in the U.K.