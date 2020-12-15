Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Podcast Deal With Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are entering the world of podcasts! Spotify announced on Tuesday that it has struck a partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newly-formed, audio production company, Archewell Audio.

Harry and Meghan's company will produce programming aimed at uplifting and entertaining audiences around the world. Listeners can look forward to original podcasts, which will be produced and hosted by the couple, all of which will have the goal of building community through shared experiences, narratives and values.

In a teaser for the project, Meghan adorably encourages her husband to kick things off because "it sounds really nice with your accent."

"Hi guys, I'm Harry. And I'm Meghan," the couple introduces themselves, before Meghan begins explaining her and Harry's hopes for their podcast.

"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories," she says. "And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And, at the same time, reminds you in some way of a story about yourself."

"That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that, perhaps, you haven't heard before and find out the common ground," Harry adds. "Because, when that happens, change really is possible."

Meghan notes that their podcast will focus on both kindness and compassion.

"This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year and which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio," she says.

While the couple's first complete series won't debut until 2021, a holiday special is set to premiere later this month. During the teaser, the couple introduce the special by humming a holiday tune through giggles.

"We can't wait to share it with you," Harry says. "It will be out later this month."

"We're talking to some amazing people," Meghan teases. "They're going to share their memories that have really helped shape this last year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.

"So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined through endless acts of compassion and kindness," Harry notes.

"What really matters is clearer now more than ever," Meghan agrees.

After encouraging people to follow Archewell Audio on Spotify, the couple concludes their message by sending holiday well-wishes to their fans.