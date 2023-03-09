Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Their Titles Updated by Royal Family

The titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are royally official. On the royal family's official website it now lists Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as a prince and princess, respectively.

The change is visible on the website page listing the line of succession for the British throne. First behind King Charles III is his eldest son, Prince William, followed by William's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Next in line is Harry, with Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex right behind.

The change to Archie and Lilibet's titles comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. When the late monarch was alive, Archie and Lilibet did not get titles because they were not the heirs to someone in the immediate line of succession. When she died, though, that all changed.

“By law, now that Charles is king, any sons of the sovereign are entitled to take the prince title, the HRH title, and their children are entitled to take the HRH title," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET.

royal.uk/succession

The official change comes after Harry and Meghan referred to Lilibet as princess for the first time following her christening at their California home.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," a spokesperson for the couple told ET.

While several members of the royal family, including Charles and William, were invited to attend the christening, they did not make the trip. However, according to People, the ceremony was attended by 20 to 30 guests including Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, an unnamed godmother and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

