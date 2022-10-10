Prince Harry Gives Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet in Cute Video Call to Charity Award Winners

Prince Harry had a special meeting with some winners of the WellChild Awards! On Monday, the charity shared a video featuring the Duke of Sussex -- who missed the ceremony this year in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month.

In a video posted by the organization, the duke spoke with the children who were the recipients of the awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who are living with illness daily. The video began with Harry meeting Henry -- who called in with his parents.

The two bonded over sharing the same name. “My name is Henry as well,” the royal told the boy. “But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.”

Henry’s parents shared that the royal was the inspiration for their son’s name. However, Henry doesn't go by Harry like the royal. Harry also shared that little Henry “sounds just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice.”

Little Henry used his time with Harry to ask for an update on his and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

“To answer your question, Henry, Archie is very very busy,” he shared. “And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

During another conversation, Harry met with one of the winners whose service dog, Hope, decided to join the chat. Giving the royal a chance to dish about his life with three dogs at home.

“I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” Harry shared. “I’ve got a black labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia. Between the three of them, they drudged around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs, when they’re behaving.”

During his conversations with the families, the royal apologized for missing the ceremony, which he was supposed to attend the day after Queen Elizabeth died. On the day of the monarch’s death, Harry and Meghan were in the UK for a series of events, leading up to the awards ceremony.

Harry’s video chat with the families comes after he and Meghan made their return to California following the monarch’s death and funeral. Last week, Meghan released the first new episode of her Archetypes podcast -- following the official royal mourning period.