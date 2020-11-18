Prince Harry Quietly Volunteers at Non-Profit in Los Angeles

Prince Harry is giving back to his new community.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex surprised local veterans in Los Angeles who were helping to distribute food and supplies by volunteering alongside them through the Walker Family Events Foundation (WFEF), an organization that was working with the Compton Veterans for the Operation Nourish initiative.

Harry quietly attended the volunteer event with The Mission Continues’ Service Platoon on Nov. 13 and it didn't make headlines until a few pics showed up on Instagram.

"Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind," WFEF posted.

In addition, Compton Veterans shared footage from the event.

Meanwhile, new developments have come to light in Harry's wife, Meghan Markle's, lawsuit against the Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper. The Duchess of Sussex is suing the publication over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Harry in 2018.

New court docs suggest that Meghan received some guidance from members of the royal family on what to say to her father in the letter, but they only provided "feedback on that draft," and "no actual wording."

