Prince Harry Reflects on How Rugby Brings Families Together As He Celebrates League's Anniversary

Prince Harry is celebrating 125 years of the Rugby Football League. The Duke of Sussex hosted a special video chat on Saturday, where he reflected on how the sport brings families and people together.

"It's the community part that a lot of people who might watch Rugby League or don't know that much about it. That's the support structure and the connection for every single person on this corner," he expressed. "It doesn't matter whether you're in the stands, whether you're the groundsman, whether you're a player, whether you're a fan, or whether you're a first-time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling and I think it's amazing."

Speaking with St. Helens Women’s Super League players Gemma Walsh and Emily Rudge, Leeds Rhinos and England star Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his son Kurgan, Newcastle Thunder’s Jordan Robinson and academy player Alex Donaghy and volunteer Fionna Everson, Harry also shared that he's excited for the Rugby League World Cup in 2021. "I definitely plan on coming back. I would have already been back if it hadn't been for COVID."

The 35-year-old royal is the patron of the Rugby Football League, as well as the Honorary President of England Rugby. Prior to stepping down from the royal family, Harry went to Yokohama, Japan, in November to watch England play in the World Cup Final against South Africa.

During the chat, Harry also led the group in a rugby birthday quiz, as well as surprised them with a special appearance by Rugby League legend Ellery Hanley.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Harry and his brother, Prince William, revealed new details on the statue they commissioned in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The Palace announced that the statue will be installed on July 1, 2021, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France.

