Prince Harry Says He Fact Checks 'The Crown' While He Watches It

Prince Harry wants to make sure The Crown has its facts straight. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, who has a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and who recently starred in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, spoke with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's The Late Show about the Netflix royal drama.

"Yes, I have actually watched The Crown," the fifth in line to the British royal throne admitted.

"The recent stuff or the older stuff?" host Colbert asked him.

"The older stuff and the more recent stuff," Harry confirmed.

Colbert, who was interviewing Harry about his new tell-all memoir, Spare, asked the royal if he fact checks the series while he's watching it.

"Yes I do, actually, which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right," Harry said, pointing to his book.

Harry has spoken about The Crown before, telling James Corden in 2021, "They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Harry further noted that he's not as bothered by the show as he is by the real-life press his family receives.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," he told Corden. "Because it's the difference between, [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but [the tabloid stories] are being reported on as fact, because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

The royal drama has so far released five seasons, covering the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The sixth and final season is expected this year. Season 5 covered the trouble in the marriage between now-King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

Sparewas released on Tuesday and is filled with bombshell details about Harry's life and struggles inside the royal family.

In it, he opens up about his issues with his older brother, Prince William, his father, King Charles III, and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, among others.