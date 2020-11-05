Prince Harry Says 'Life Has Changed Dramatically' in Invictus Games Video

Prince Harry is offering his Invictus Games family some virtual support! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex shared a special video message over the weekend, noting that the 2020 Invictus Games had been set to kick off this weekend prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague," Harry explained. "Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague."

Harry, who has been a founder and patron of the Invictus Games since 2014, went on to praise the wounded, injured, and sick veterans and their families who participate in the games.

"I hope all those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time," he added. "I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together in online platforms, but please look out for those that have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best of us, so I have no doubt that you're all running around and supporting each other."

He added that in celebration of what would have been the games this week, there will be a variety of virtual activities, speakers, and more for those involved to participate in, encourage people to tune in, adding, "It might be fun and a change from the norm."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31, but he still remains heavily involved with the Invictus Games as well as several of his other patronages.

