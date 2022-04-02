Prince Harry Talks With Meghan Markle's Pal Serena Williams About What He Does During Self-Care Time

Prince Harry knows the importance of taking time for his mental health. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex shared what he does in his own self-care time during an appearance at a virtual event for BetterUp, alongside Meghan Markle's longtime pal, Serena Williams.

"The self care is the first thing that drops away. I'm happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad," shared Harry, who welcomed his second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, last summer with wife Meghan.

The father of two noted that he tries to put aside 30 to 45 minutes a day in the mornings for himself.

"OK, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one's taking a nap. There's a break in our program," he said. "It's like, right, it's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate."

Serena replied to Harry, saying, "I got a little work to do."

Harry, who has long been an advocate for mental health, also spoke about "mental fitness."

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

"Mental fitness is pinnacle, it's what you're aiming for. The road towards that, it can be really bumpy," Harry admitted. "It's called inner work for a reason. And I think that might put some people off, 'More work?' Right, but the outer work becomes so much easier once you get to grips with the inner work and then everything starts to fall into place."