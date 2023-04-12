Prince Harry to Attend Dad King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will be in attendance at his father, King Charles III's, coronation next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed to ET.

However, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan Markle, will reportedly not be joining him. She'll instead be staying at their home in Montecito, California, with the couple's two children, son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, May 6, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

According to the Palace, Harry will be in attendance at the Westminster Abbey coronation ceremony for his father.

There has been much speculation as to whether the Sussexes would be in attendance at the historic event following a years-long estrangement between Harry and the royal family.

This tension culminated upon the release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December, and the duke's bestselling memoir, Spare, which was released in January. Both projects were critical of the royal family and shared intimate details from the couple's perspective.

Last month, a source close to the royal family told ET, "King Charles very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation."

"Despite any issues in the past or difficulties that have arisen based on what was released in Harry's book, Charles loves his son. He wants both his children at his side for such a momentous occasion," the source added. "The family wants the king to be happy and having his son travel from America for such a pivotal moment in his life will make Charles happy."

Harry recently traveled to the United Kingdom to appear in the High Court for a hearing in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), but did not see his father or his brother, Prince William, during the brief visit.

Meghan may not be the only royal absent from the coronation. It's still not yet known if William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, will be attending.