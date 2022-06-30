Prince William, Kate Middleton Have a 'Lack of Trust' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Says

Royal expert Katie Nicholl is giving an update on the relationship between the royal fab four. Nicholl tells ET that Prince William and Kate Middleton still have some trust issues when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, over a year after their tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Nicholl points out that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not meet with Meghan and Harry when they were in the United Kingdom, though the couple did reconnect with other members of the royal family during their visit.

"I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust," she tells ET. "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted."

While Harry and Meghan did not meet with William and Kate privately, the couple and their two children did spend time with Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson, Archie, for a bit of time and so it was very special to have some time with him," a source told ET of Harry and Meghan's 3-year-old son.

The private visit was the first time Charles had met his 1-year-old granddaughter, Lili, and the source said the meeting "was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a few projects in the works with Netflix and Spotify, Nicholl says they're aware that they have some issues to work on with the family.

"If there’s going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals," Nicholl says. "I think Harry and Meghan are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of [Queen Elizabeth II] and [Prince Charles] and that these meetings remain private."