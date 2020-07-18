Princess Beatrice Stuns in Wedding Photos With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice made a beautiful bride. The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony in Windsor, England, on Friday morning -- and now the first photos of her wedding have been released.

In the photographs taken by Benjamin Wheeler, the newlyweds are seen leaving the church following their service, as well as posing with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement to ET on Friday. "The small ceremony was attended by the Queen [Elizabeth II], the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

Beatrice wore a stunning vintage dress by Norman Hartnell. The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. The gown was remodeled and fitted by Miss Angela Kelly and Mr Stewart Parvin.

The bride also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. The tiara was worn by the queen on her wedding day and was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally planning to marry on May 29 at St. James's Palace in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple postponed their nuptials.

The couple's service was officiated by Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel

Royal and Reverend Canon Martin Poll. Per Buckingham Palace, the service included two of the couple’s favorite poems, read by their mothers, and a biblical reading. They were Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare, “I carry you in my heart” by E.E. Cummings, and St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13.

No no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played but not sung.

The princess' younger sister, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018 with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The venue is also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married that same year.

