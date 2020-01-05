Princess Charlotte Celebrates 5th Birthday With Pictures Taken by Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is absolutely adorable in new photos taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, ahead of her fifth birthday on Saturday.

To mark Charlotte's big day, Kate, as well as her husband, Prince William, released four new photographs of their only daughter on Friday. The photographs were taken in April by the Duchess of Cambridge on the Sandringham Estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Instagram post on the Kensington Royal account reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow."

The royal family has also been affected by the global health crisis. The school that Charlotte and her older brother, 6-year-old Prince George, attend -- Thomas's Battersea in London -- has moved to remote learning for the time being. The siblings, as well as their younger brother, 2-year-old Prince Louis, recently kicked off a charity special with Stephen Fry via video chat, when they joined the U.K. in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for key workers who are keeping the country running during the coronavirus outbreak.



Meanwhile, in February, William had a cute response to a fan who said Charlotte was her "favorite" during his and Kate's visit to South Wales.

"Yes, she is lovely -- just like my wife," William replied, according to royal reporters.

But it's clear that Charlotte resembles a young William. In January, the Duke of Cambridge actually confused a baby picture of himself with Charlotte when he and Kate were presented with an intricate dessert tray made up of a giant cake surrounded by cupcakes with photos of them on it when they stopped by Khidmat Centre during their visit to City Hall in Bradford, England.

For more on Charlotte, George and Louis adorably clapping for doctors and nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic, watch the video below: