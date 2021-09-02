Princess Eugenie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. local time at The Portland Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II weighed 8 lbs, 1 oz. at birth.

Eugenie took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her and Jack's hands holding the tiny hand of their infant son. She captioned the post with a series of blue heart emojis.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

This is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Fergie and the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It was a big year for the Yorks as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England amid the pandemic.