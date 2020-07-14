Princess Love Requests to Dismiss Divorce From Husband Ray J

Princess Love and Ray J are working it out. The 35-year-old reality star filed for a dismissal of her divorce from Ray J on July 6, ET confirms. ET has reached out to reps for Princess and Ray J for comment.

The news comes two months after Princess initially filed for divorce from Ray J after four years of marriage. The couple welcomed their second child together, son Epik Ray Norwood, on Dec. 30. They also share 2-year-old daughter Melody Love.

Last November, while pregnant with Epik, Princess told followers that she didn't "want to be married anymore." "I don't have time for this. This is not love. And I'm done," she said on Instagram, following her and Ray J's drama over him allegedly leaving her stranded in Las Vegas.

Princess alleged at the time that Ray J left her and Melody stranded in Vegas following BET's Soul Train Awards. Ray J, at the time, denied her claims in a video in which he slammed her for taking their argument to social media.

Then, Princess took to Instagram Live to tell her side of the story. The reality star claimed that she found an extra phone Ray J had, and that when she confronted him about it, he admitted that he had been "entertaining some women." She said they were able to put it behind them, but then when she accompanied him to the Soul Train Awards, he asked her to move to Las Vegas and she refused. She claimed that that's when the two got into a huge argument and he left her and stayed out all night. The next day, she said they got into another argument, and she accused Ray J of continuously threatening her with divorce whenever they argued.

A source told ET at the time that Princess was "fed up" and had been telling close friends and family that she was considering filing for divorce.

Despite their ups and downs, Ray J and Princess appeared to be on good terms lately. The singer gushed over how much Epik looked like Princess in a sweet Instagram video on Saturday.

