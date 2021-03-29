Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi With His Parents in London

Happy Holi! Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't let quarantine stop her from having a fun, albeit more intimate, Holi celebration. The 38-year-old actress and her 28-year-old husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated the Hindu festival, which is also known as the "festival of colors" with Nick's parents, Paul and Denise, in London over the weekend.

"Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘" Priyanka captioned a sweet family photo with Nick and his parents. "Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES!#HappyHoli everyone❤️"

In the pic, the family are all wearing white ensembles with colorful powders splattered on top. Priyanka is holding a nerf gun. The White Tiger actress also shared images of the vibrant, colorful powder and flower petals for the at-home festival.

Mindy Kaling commented on the post, recalling how the festival has changed in quarantine.

"I remember being so excited for your Holi party in 2020... and then the world got shut down. Holi 2022 perhaps ❤️," Kaling wrote.

"@mindykaling it would have been sick!! Perhaps....," Priyanka replied.

Back in January, Priyanka dished about gatherings with the Jonas family in her cover story for Marie Claire.

“We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-a** party," she said of her brother-in-law and the rest of the Jonas clan. "It’s all our parents, the girls and the boys."