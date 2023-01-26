Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one."

Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 30, got engaged in July 2018 after months of dating. The pair officially became Mr. and Mrs. Jonas when they tied the knot in December of the same year.

In addition to the sweet ink she has with her husband, Chopra showed off the tattoo featuring her late father’s handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints that represent her dogs.

Speaking more about her husband, the Quantico actress shared one of his best qualities.

Zoë Ghertner/'British Vogue'

"My husband is super thoughtful," she says of the "Lovebug" singer. "When he’s around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he’s not."

Last year, Jonas and Chopra announced that they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate. During the interview, the proud mommy dished about her baby girl, whom she previously revealed spent over 100 days in the NICU after her birth.

"I think our daughter is the best gift that we have ever received," Chopra says. "She is loved and surrounded by a lot of people. But when she needs just me, that feeling is amazing."

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," Chopra says. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

Chopra shared that she and Jonas had to shuttle to two different hospitals over three months to visit their daughter in the NICU daily.

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest," she says. "I didn’t know if she would make it or not."

The Matrix Resurrections star also got candid about the backlash she faced when she announced her daughter was welcomed via surrogate.

"I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she says. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip."

Chopra admitted to being protective, adding, "Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."