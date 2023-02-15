Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of ‘Forever Valentines’ Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

In a post shared by Priyanka to Instagram on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress showed off her and Nick's adorable daughter, Malti, and also shared a pic of her posed with her husband.

"My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …" she captioned the photos.

As for 30-year-old Nick, he posted a video showing him and his wife celebrating their love with wine, a charcuterie board, and a solo musical performance.

Last month, the couple's daughter attended her first public event: Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. At the event, Nick told ET's Cassie DiLaura how "special" it was for his daughter to be there.

While baby Malti was in attendance for her dad's big day, and is now on Priyanka’s Instagram, the couple has made an effort to keep their daughter's face hidden on social media. The first-time parents announced they welcomed their daughter last year via surrogate.