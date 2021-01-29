Priyanka Chopra to Launch Haircare Brand at Target

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to launch a haircare line at Target! The actress' new line, Anomaly, will drop at the retailer on Jan. 31. This marks Chopra Jonas' first beauty brand.

The White Tiger star announced the exciting news on Instagram, stating, "I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves."

Anomaly offers clean, vegan haircare products packaged in bottles made from 100% plastic trash. Anomaly's Instagram page gave a sneak peek of the bottles with the caption, "Less spent on packaging. More spent on superior formula."

The collection will include shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and hair mask. Anomaly is centered on combining quality, sustainability and affordability with high-performance products, priced at $5.99 each, for everyone.

“In the campaign that we do for Anomaly, it’s natural everyday beauty,”Chopra Jonas told WWD. “Not the blown-out, silky hair. It’s all kinds of hair, everyone’s hair. It’s every gender. It’s every color. It’s every kind. That is the idea of Anomaly, that all of us are anomalies.”

