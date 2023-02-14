'Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Shares 10 Things He Loves About Zooey Deschanel for Valentine's Day

Jonathan Scott is tapping into his inner poet for Valentine's Day. The 44-year-old Property Brothers star penned a sweet list of things he loves about girlfriend Zooey Deschanel for the romantic holiday.

In a video posted to Instagram onTuesday, Scott read off the personalized list.

"I love the way you talk to me, and send me cute emojis. I love the way you drive with me, and plan all the fun things we want to do, I love the mad escape room skills you have, and the way you pick up my slack," Scott shared.

"I love that you know what makes me tick, and support me when I'm down. I love that we talk things through, even when we don't see eye to eye," Scott continued. "I love it when you make me laugh, and it happens quite a lot."

"I love every second when you're around, and that fact that I can't get enough," Scott concluded. "But mostly I love the way I love you and that you make me feel loved in return."

"It was NOT easy to narrow the list to only 10 @zooeydeschanel 🥰 #ValentinesDay" Scott captioned the post.

For her part, Deschanel, 43, shared a slideshow of adorable snapshots of herself and Scott throughout the course of their relationship, and captioned the cute collection of pics, "My favorite,😍 today and always! Happy Valentine’s Day."

ET spoke with the cute couple back in December, when they walked the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala in November, and they opened up about hosting Christmas festivities with their families.

"This would be our first Christmas in our newly renovated home," Scott said with a smile.

"It's a lot of pressure!" Deschanel added with a laugh. "We have a lot of people [coming] who have hosted holidays for many years, and do it well."

"Like your mom is an amazing cook and entertainer, my mom is an amazing cook and entertainer... my sister!" she continued. "So the bar is high!"

Check out the video below for more on the adorable pair.