Prosecutors Motion for 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris' Detention Until Child Pornography Trial

Federal prosecutors filed a motion asking the the judge to keep Cheer star Jerry Harris detained as he awaits his trial for child pornography. According to documents obtained by ET, Harris allegedly sent and requested inappropriate photos from multiple minors for over two years. Prosecutors allege that Harris also sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy at a public cheer event after following him into a bathroom. ET has reached out to Harris' attorney for comment.

Per the docs, prosecutors argue that Harris has demonstrated that he "does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself," and say that house arrest is not enough to prevent Harris from reaching out to any other minor.

The court docs also state that Harris allegedly offered minors substantial sums of money to perform sexually explicit conduct, and that Harris admitted to making many attempts to meet minors who he met online in person.

"Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person," the docs state.

Harris was arrested on child pornography charges last month. According to the criminal complaint, Harris allegedly contacted an underage boy on social media, who he knew was 13 years old, and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself, and send them to Harris.

When the FBI raided Harris' Naperville home on Sept. 14, he admitted to agents in a voluntary interview that he had solicited lewd images and sex from the boy on numerous occasions, knowing that he was 13 years old, according to the complaint.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.