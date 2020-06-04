Quarantine To-Do List: Everything to Look Forward to This Week

Quarantining in the time of coronavirus has us all feeling some sort of way -- whether that be fear or sadness, soul-crushing anxiety or the luxury of boredom -- but as we remain social distanced and self-isolated, it's important to also take time to unwind amid the ever-present stress of current events.

Now that everybody's finished bingeing Tiger King, what the hell are we supposed to do? Welcome to ET's Quarantine To-Do List, which we will update daily with five new things to watch, read, listen to or stream -- because we don't just want you to survive but thrive during your time at home. (Also be sure to check out our complete streaming guide, plus new movies you can watch right now while theaters are closed and what's new on Netflix this month.)

WEEK OF APRIL 6 - APRIL 10

Stream: New Shows from Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and More on Quibi

Just when you’d run out of things to watch, an all-new streamer launches on Monday: Quibi, with its slate of 10-minutes-or-less series such as Chrissy’s Court, the JLo-produced Thanks a Million and more. Check out our full Quibi guide here. (If you want to see how many quick bites you can devour in 90 days, you can also check out their free trial.)

Watch: Fran Drescher and "The Nanny" cast reunite for a virtual table read

Fran Fine herself is bringing together the original cast of The Nanny more than 25 years after their iconic series premiered for something special: A "pandemic performance" of the pilot episode. "It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well," Drescher said. Watch it here on YouTube at 12 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

Who’s joining us tomorrow night for the first #FocusMovieMondays? We’ll be streaming Gosford Park on Facebook Live with special guest Julian Fellowes. Tune in at 5PM PST/8PM EST! 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/PNkL7eocvc — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) April 5, 2020

Stream: "Movie Mondays" kicks off with a free viewing of a Ryan Phillippe classic

Focus Features is dusting off some of its legacy gems for a good cause, in support of the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. On Monday, Gosford Park -- the 2001 upstairs-downstairs drama starring Phillippe and Maggie Smith -- livestreams on Facebook at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, followed by a Q&A with Julian Fellowes.

Tune in: For the last (ever!) episode of "Schitt's Creek"

Prepare to cry like a wee bebe, because Tuesday's episode of Schitt's Creek is the series finale. "Trust me, these last two are pretty special," Schitt's creator and David himself, Daniel Levy, promised on social. Airing on CBC and Pop TV, followed by an hour-long behind-the-scenes special, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell.

Tune in: For the biggest "Psych" binge-a-thon in history

"In our greatest time of need, your favorite heroic duo -- fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and his best friend, Gus (Dulé Hill) -- return to your airwaves..." USA Network announced of their super-sized Psychtacular of all 120 episodes, beginning with seasons one and two this week starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Tune in: For whatever craziness ensues in a new episode of "Tiger King"

Didn’t get enough murder, mayhem and madness the first go-around? According to the questionably-trustworthy Jeff Lowe, Netflix has been shooting new material for an eighth episode of Tiger King -- including jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic -- set to premiere on the streamer at some point this week.

Watch: Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake join forces for "Trolls World Tour"

Poppy and Branch are back, but with theaters closed indefinitely, the Trolls sequel is beaming directly into your living room for opening night. Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom and Ozzy Osbourne, World Tour opens in theaters, wherever possible, and be available on-demand for a 48-hour rental period/glitter-bomb jam sesh on Friday.

WEEK OF MARCH 30 - APRIL 3

Watch: New episodes of Entertainment Tonight, The Late Show and WWHL

On the mend following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Andy Cohen is shooting new episodes of Watch What Happens Live! from his NYC apartment, with Nene, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell beaming in as Monday's guests. Over on CBS, The Late Show is likewise back. Come for Stephen Colbert, stay to glimpse the kitchens of celebrities in the background of their Zoom calls.

Entertainment Tonight is also back with new episodes tonight and every night this week. Tune in for interviews and exclusive reporting on how the biggest stars are handling self-isolation and much more. Here's how to watch Entertainment Tonight where you are.

Workout: With "Dancing With the Stars" pros Maks and Peta

Keep your social social distance walk on the books, but pencil in this free workout with DWTS favorites Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The husband and wife gym buddies go live @petamurgatroyd or @maksimc at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT and promise you will "sweat like crazzzy."

Go live: With Miley Cyrus for another week of Bright Minded

Why did it take until a pandemic for us to find out Miley is the talk show host we never knew we needed? Selma Blair, Millie Bobby Brown, Alicia Keys and wrestler Zion Clark are booked for Monday's episode, going live @mileycyrus starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

Read: The new chapter of Lena Dunham's serial romance novel

The Girls maestro has been penning Verified Strangers -- about Ally, a singleton who vows to only date friends of friends -- and releasing it chapter-by-chapter, with an added choose-your-own-adventure social component. If you need to catch up, check out chapters 1 - 5 here.

Livetweet: "Hairspray" alongside Nikki Blonsky from the movie "Hairspray"

Good morning, quaaaarantine... With the movie musical set to depart the streamer this month, Netflix's @Most has enlisted Nikki Blonskyfor a "virtual screening" on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. And who knows, maybe Amanda Bynes or Christopher Walken will chime in via Insta Stories?

Stream: Mandy Moore and the "This Is Us" cast on Stars In the House

This Is Us only aired its season finale last week, but cast members Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson, plus executive producer Ken Olin, are "reuniting" for a musical showcase in support of The Actors Fund. Tune in starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Watch: Behold, a new season of baking disastrophies on "Nailed It!"

Watching a Nailed It! contestant confidently unveil a goopy, half-baked cake pop? It makes us laugh! Blessedly Nicole and Jacques and Wes are back with new episodes -- and not a moment too soon, all things considered. Season four is now streaming on Netflix.

Listen: Troye Sivan "Leaks" His New Single, "Take Yourself Home"

"WE’RE GOING ROGUE," everyone's favorite Lady Bird cosplayer broadcasted one week, give or take, into his home stay. "I HAVE NO IDEA WHEN THIS SONG IS GONNA COME OUT BC I HAVEN’T REALLY SPOKEN TO ANYONE ABOUT IT YET BUT ITS GONNA BE SOON AS HELL." Soon as, as it were, is Wednesday.

Go live: With Kat McPhee and David Foster for the Kat & Dave Show

Gay icon Katharine McPhee and hubby David Foster bring razzle and dazzle, showtunes and surprises guests to #quaranstreaming with their piano-side sing-along -- and this week? It's Smash themed. Tune in @katharinefoster starting at 8:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. PT.

Go live: With Cat Cohen for comedy and music stylings from her living room

Gorgeous comedian, divine vocalist and literal genius Cat Cohen's weekly NYC comedy show, "Cabernet Cabaret," has taken up a residency on Insta Live for the duration of quar. Past weeks featured guests such as SNL's Bowen Yang and noted character actor Meg Stalter, while this week's lineup includes Ben Platt and Seek Treatment co-host and God's gift, Pat Regan. Tune in @catccohen starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Watch: It's the Snatch Game on "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

It's sink or swim as the season 12 queens take on Snatch Game. Will Heidi and Jan deliver like we think they will? Can Brita turn this all around with a star-making turn? Uhh, who is Aiden going to do? Airing on VH1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. (And check back to our power ranking afterward.)

Visit: Harry Potter at Home to capture that Wizarding World magic

We muggles need not worry about social distancing on Platform 9 3/4 in order to pay a visit to Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling announced the launch of "Harry Potter at Home," a hub with enough virtual activities available for any wizard to cast a banishing spell on boredom.

Stream: A bedtime story read by none other than Dolly Parton

"The book lady" -- that's how the bona fide living legend refers to herself -- has chosen 10 of her favorite books from the Imagination Library to provide a little soothing in these times of unrest. She kicks off with "The Little Engine That could," streaming at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Watch: The season 12 premiere of "Real Housewives of New York"

Dorinda&

Ramona&

Sonja&

Tinsley&

Lu are back for a new, Bethenny-less season of RHONY. And with an apple freed up, a new 'wife is entering the fray: Leah McSweeney, who's already delivered the season's best tagline. Airing on Bravo at 9 p.m. PT.

Go live: With Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider for Bitch Sesh

To celebrate the return of everybody's favorite franchise, pop over to Instagram as everyone's favorite podcast hosts and Housewives color commentators go live and mention it all. Watch @caseyrosewilson starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. (And remember: No tagging!)

Listen: Sam Hunt drops his first album in six years, "Southside"

The hottest name (and face, if we're being honest) in country music is dropping his new record at long last. It's been years in the marking -- featuring his 2017 singles, "Body Like a Back Road," "Drinkin' Too Much" and "Downtown's Dead" -- among the 12 album cuts.

Watch: Scott Evans, Michelle Buteau and Kate Walsh in "Almost Love"

Now is the perfect time for a rom-com. Enter Almost Love, a modern story about love, sex and everything in between starring some of our very favorite people. "Hopefully we can, at the very least, bring people some love and some laughs," Evans wrote on Instagram. Available digitally.

Watch: "Onward" is now available for streaming on Disney+

Pixar's latest -- which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world -- hits the streamer a month after its release in theaters. "We are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.