Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have received COVID-19 vaccinations. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells ET, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations."

A royal source confirms that the 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband's vaccines were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle, where they have been spending their time amid the pandemic.

The source adds that the palace commented on the queen and Philip's health to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation. The queen "decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination." Britain was the first country to begin mass vaccinations.

Both Prince Charles and Prince William contracted the coronavirus last year. Both fully recovered.

Last week, for New Year's, the queen shared a message of hope amid the pandemic, expressing that "better days" are ahead.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," her message read on the royal family's social media.

During her annual Christmas message, the monarch also focused on shared sentiments amid a difficult year and hope for the future.

"Every year we herald the coming of Christmas by turning on the lights. And light does more than create a festive mood -- light brings hope," she said. "For Christians, Jesus is 'the light of the world,' but we can’t celebrate his birth today in quite the usual way."

The queen noted that while 2020 kept people apart, in many ways, it also brought others closer. "Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need," she said.

While the royal family can't be all together, a source told ET in December that they have been in constant contact, conducting Zoom calls to check in with one another.

"Everyone is on better terms and have been for quite some time," the source said of the family. "The relationship has improved and COVID has brought everyone closer together."

