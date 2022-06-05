Queen Elizabeth Closes The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surprise Appearance

That’s a royal wrap! Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, marking the official end of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The 96-year-old monarch was dressed in a green coat with a matching hat as she surprised the crowd.

The royal -- who has not been spotted out in person since Thursday -- held on to a cane as she smiled and waved to the crowd.

Her Majesty was joined on the balcony by her son, Prince Charles, daughter-in-law, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, and her grandson, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family's appearance came after they attended the Platinum Pageant in London on Sunday. The queen did not join the members of her family for the event, that was filled with entertainment. Also noticeably absent was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who flew to the UK to mark the occasion with their family.

Following her appearance, the queen shared a special thank you note for all of the people who helped her mark the occasion.

"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she wrote.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

Queen Elizabeth’s appearance on the balcony comes after she has sat out of a weekend full of events in her honor. Following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, it was announced that the monarch would no longer attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving due to “discomfort.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal also did not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday or the star-studded concert in her honor. The queen's presence was there as she kicked off the special with a pre-recorded video, featuring Paddington Bear.

Her Majesty also marked another milestone during the weekend when she met her namesake. ET confirmed that the queen did meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, following Thursday’s kick-off celebration. In honor of the royal’s 70 years on the throne, a series of events -- attended by her family and residents and visitors of the U.K. -- were held in her honor.