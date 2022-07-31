Queen Elizabeth Congratulates England's Women's National Soccer Team After Historic Championship Victory

Queen Elizabeth II is sending her royal message of congratulations to the English Women's National Soccer Team after a triumphant victory over its fierce rival, Germany, in the European Women’s Championships.

The 96-year-old British Matriarch released a statement Sunday, just after the national team took home the win following a highly competitive, 2-to-1 finish.

"My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff," the Queen wrote.

She continued, "The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

The England Lionesses' victory is a historic one, the Women's National Team is bringing home the first major soccer trophy for the country in 56 years. Also worth noting, when England last won the 1966 World Cup, women’s professional soccer was banned in the country -- a fact that makes today's win for England even more momentous.

CHLOE KELLY PUTS IT AWAY IN EXTRA TIME FOR ENGLAND!! pic.twitter.com/jhzw8Lyu1l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2022

The final match of the European Championship was held at London’s Wembley Stadium. Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany. The packed, 87,192-strong stadium set the record for the largest attendance for a women's game in England.

The game's tense first half saw a back and forth between Europe's top women's teams. But, in the second half, England took the lead with Ella Toone striking the match's first goal in the 62nd minute. Germany’s Lina Magull came back with an equalizing goal just 17 minuts later, sending the final into nail-biting overtime.

It wasn't until the 110th minute that England all but secured the victory. Kelly scored the eventual game-winning goal with a terrific, toe-poke shot past the keeper.

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

Adding to the royal well-wishes, the Lionesses started the Euro 2022 match in good spirits with Prince William and Princess Charlotte sending the national team their support.

In an adorable video, William said, "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way." The 7-year-old royal chimed in, saying, "Good luck. I hope you win!"