Queen Elizabeth Is Placed Under Medical Supervision as Royals Head to Scotland, Doctors are 'Concerned'

Worries over Queen Elizabeth II's health continue as Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning that doctors for the 96-year-old British monarch have expressed concern.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement from the Palace reads. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

ET has confirmed that Prince William, his brother, Prince Harry, as well as the queen's four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex are all heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by the queen's side.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who traveled to Balmoral this week to accept her appointment from Queen Elizabeth, also tweeted, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Her Highness broke tradition this week by meeting with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accept his resignation and Truss to appoint her as the new prime minister at Balmoral. It was the queen's 15th prime minister appointment and all previous ones have taken place at Buckingham Palace. However, due to her ongoing health and mobility issues, the formal event was relocated to her summer residence.

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The news comes after the queen has been forced to cancel several appearances, both public and private, having other family members attend in her stead.

On Wednesday, a Buckingham Palace source told ET, “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

This also comes on a busy day for William, whose three children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 -- attended their first day at Lambrook School on Wednesday. The family, along with Kate Middleton, were photographed visiting the school together.