Queen Elizabeth Remembered in Rare Photo With Great Grandchildren on What Would Have Been Her 97th Birthday

The royal family is remembering Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday.

On April 21, which would have marked the late monarch's 97th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a never-before-seen image of the queen taken by the Princess of Wales last summer at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth is seated on a green couch and surrounded by several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also pictured are Prince Edward's children, James, Earl of Wessex, and Lady Louise Windsor, along with Princess Anne's grandchildren, who do not have royal titles: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Lucas Tindall.

The new post comes just weeks before King Charles III's historic, star-studded coronation ceremony is set to commence May 6.

Last month, the king honored his late mother with another throwback image on his first U.K. Mother's Day without her.

"💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," a post on the official Royal Family social media accounts read on March 18.

The post included a picture of the monarch as a child standing on Queen Elizabeth's lap as they smile for the camera. The royals also shared a picture of Camila, Queen Consort, and her mother.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 at the age of 96.