Queen Elizabeth Shares a Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II continues to pay tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old head of the Monarchy shared a never-before-seen photo of her and the Duke of Edinburgh on the royal family's social media on Friday. The photo, taken by their son Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shows the smiling couple sitting on a grassy pasture in Scotland in 2003.

"The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with the Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003," the caption reads. "Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."

The queen and Philip's were married for 73 years, shared four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Their romance started when Elizabeth was just 13 years old and continued until Philip's death. The two stayed by each other's side for many historical and personal events of the last century.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99. Philip's televised funeral will take place at George's Chapel Windsor on Saturday, April 17. On Friday, the official order of service was announced, which will include a choir, a religious service and tradition, while still implementing safety guidelines.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Duke had a hand in outlining the order of service for his funeral before his death, and reflects his close military affiliations and personal elements of his life.

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, told ET that amid Philip's health struggles from earlier this year, "The days leading up to Prince Philip's passing would have no doubt been difficult for the queen."

"When we saw him travel back to Windsor Castle to be reunited with the queen [after his hospitalization in February], there were many that thought it could be his final days," he noted. "What's so great about that, from a couple that spent 73 years married together, a very happy marriage, they were really each other's sidekicks throughout all of this. She may have been the Head of State, but he was there supporting her every step of the way. And as a family, they were very much equals. And so this would have been a really beautiful time for them to remember all of the things that they've achieved together, and for him to really celebrate and be happy with the life that he had lived."

He expressed that her Majesty "does have a very large family, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren who were all there for her in her time of need."

As the royal family prepares for Philip's funeral, see more on his life and legacy in the video below.