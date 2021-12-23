Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Plans: Inside the Royals' Scaled Back Holiday Amid Omicron Threats

Christmas will look a little different for the royal family this year. Despite concerns that Queen Elizabeth II would remain in isolation after canceling her family's pre-Christmas lunch as a "precautionary" decision in light of the rising highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant, a Palace source tells ET that Prince Charles and Camilla "will be joining Her Majesty for Christmas at Windsor."

ET has also learned that Prince Edward and Sophie, their children, Lady Louise and Viscount James, and Prince Andrew's family -- who live near Windsor Castle -- expect to see the queen during the Christmas holiday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to stay at Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate, with 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. They have spent years past with Kate’s parents in Bucklebury Berkshire, near Windsor Castle. A final announcement has not been made regarding the Cambridges' plans. A source close to the family told ET "details are still being worked out how the move to Windsor Castle will adjust Christmas plans."

This is the second year in a row that the queen has decided to celebrate the holidays at home in Windsor. The news comes a day after it was revealed that the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, has been forced to isolate after her husband, Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID.

Her Majesty has scaled back several engagements due to a variety of health reasons in recent months. Last month, she missed the annual Remembrance Service after spraining her back. In October, HRH spent the night in the hospital for tests and observation after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days.

While she has since resumed some of her duties, many of them have been virtual and she has scaled back some of her scheduled appearances to maintain her health.