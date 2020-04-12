Queen Elizabeth's Dorgi Dies Weeks After Death of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Vulcan.

Multiple royal correspondents have reported that Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi mix, has died. Daily Mail's Rebecca English tweeted, "The Queen is mourning the loss of one of her last two remaining dogs just weeks before Christmas. Loyal companion Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, died a few weeks ago at Windsor."

The queen, 94, now has only one remaining dog, Candy, who is also a dachshund-corgi mix. She is known for her love of dogs since she was given her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday.

Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Back in May 2016, Queen Elizabeth posed with her corgis and dorgis Vulcan, Candy, Holly and Willow, in honor of her 90th birthday in photos taken by Annie Leibovitz. Clearly, her pets are extremely important to her.

"The most moving, important thing about this shoot is that these were all her ideas," Leibovitz told Vanity Fair at the time. "She wanted to be photographed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh; her daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal; and her corgis."

The sad news comes just weeks after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the death of their dog, Lupo.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," they shared on their official Instagram account. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."