'Queen of the Universe' Reveals Premiere Date and Drag Contestants for Season 2

Queen of the Universe is finally back with season 2. The world's fiercest competition, which sees each drag queens debuting a new musical number in front of a live audience and a "Pop Dival Panel" of judges, returns to Paramount+ on Friday, March 31. And among this year's contestants are queens from nine countries including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Israel, the United Kingdom, Italy and Australia.

Executive produced by RuPaul and hosted by Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe follows some of the world's most talented performers as they battle it out for global domination during head-to-head singing battles spotlighting their wide range of talent. The winner of the $250,000 cash prize will be determined by returning judges, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams. They will be joined by Mel B, who is taking over for Leona Lewis after season 1.

"I loved judging Queen of the Universe," Mattel told ET about sitting on the panel. "Every day my jaw was on the floor. These are some of the most amazing singers in the world and they do it in a wig and heels. It’s, like, unbelievable."

Ahead of the series' return, check out the full roster of competing queens below:

Aura Eternal

Country: Italy

Instagram: @aura_eternal

Having previously appeared on season 2 of Drag Race Italia where she made it to the top three, Aura Eternal has already demonstrated sickening skills in her homeland. But now Aura's ready to show the rest of the world she’s got vocal chops that equal her stunning looks and is ready to become the next singing drag queen global sensation!

Chloe V

Country: Brazil

Instagram: @dragchloe

With Brazil having won season 1 of Queen of the Universe, Chloe V knows she’s got big stilettos to fill. But with a powerhouse voice and gag-worthy looks that could turn a drag queen green with envy, she’s confident nobody in the competition can knock her down and steal that crown!

Jazell Royale

Country: U.S.

Instagram: @jazellbarbieroyale

Jazell Royale is more than just a gorgeous face and an award-winning pageant queen, and the time is now for her star to shine. She may be known in the USA for her many titles and viral videos, but she hopes that the Queen of the Universe stage will allow her to be remembered for her biggest asset -- her voice!

Love Masisi

Country: Netherlands

Instagram: @lovemasisi

Having lived in several different countries throughout their adventurous life, Love Masisi is now proud to call the Netherlands home. After a previous appearance on Drag Race Holland season 2, they're ready to showcase their passion for music and spread a message of hope and love all over the world.

Maxie

Country: Philippines

Instagram: @maxieandreison

Maxie may already be known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate, but now she’s ready to be known as a universal singing sensation! Although she’s appeared on TV several times beginning when she was just a kid, she’s never left her home country. Now she’s ready to step onto the Queen of the Universe stage for a shot at her dream.

Militia Scunt

Country: U.S.

Instagram: @militiasf

Known in California for her edgy drag looks and her soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is ready to conquer the universe and become the next singing drag queen superstar. A triple threat with singing, dancing, and style skills, she’s confident she’s got the goods to smack down the competition and bring the crown to the USA -- period!

Miss Sistrata

Country: Israel

Instagram: @misssistrata

Miss Sistrata, reporting for beauty! This former soldier is ready to walk onto the Queen of the Universe stage like the true diva that she is. And with vocal abilities and looks that leave audiences gagged and begging for more, she’s ready to make her mark on the competition.

Taiga Brava

Country: Mexico

Instagram: @taigabrava

Taiga Brava arrives to the main stage from the sunny shores of Cancun, ready to make both homeland and family proud of her vocal skills and jaw-dropping drag looks. With her effervescent personality and unshakeable confidence, she’s confident she’s got what it takes to bring the crown home to Mexico.

Trevor Ashley

Country: Australia

Instagram: @trevor_ashley

Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who’s been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award) this is her first televised singing competition -- and the diva from Down Under is ready to deliver!

Viola

Country: England

Instagram: @playedbyviola

At only 19 years old, Viola may be the youngest contender in the competition but don’t be deceived -- she’s a talented musician who’s been working towards this opportunity her entire life. Having joined the drag community only a few years ago, this rising star is ready to show the universe just how bright she can shine.

Queen of the Universe season 2 premieres Friday, March 31 on Paramount+.