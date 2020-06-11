Rachael Ray Gives Update on Rebuilding Her Home Following Fire

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, have updated fans on their ongoing home rebuild following this summer's devastating fire at their Lake Luzerne, New York home. While answering fan questions on The Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef shared that the rebuild is "well underway" but could take close to a year to complete.

"They took it all away and that was very hard," Ray said of the burned pieces of her home. "We had to watch out the back window while we were making the show with you guys."

Once the charred pieces were disposed of, Ray said that her home looked pretty bleak.

"Then there was a giant rectangular hole in the ground that looked like the abyss," she continued. "Now they're doing the outside framing, so it looks like there's a footprint of a house again which is great. But there won't be a house finished there until probably next May."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Ray in September, shortly after the fire.

"It was just a shock when it actually happened," Ray recalls. "I mean, you can't imagine it. Our house is only 15 years old and we have our chimney cleaned twice a year. And literally it was just the chimney ... and then the whole house literally burned down. I think initially we were just in shock. We listened to our first responders and we left with the clothes on our back and the flip-flops and Ugg shoes on our feet."