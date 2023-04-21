Rachel Weisz Reacts to Her 'The Mummy' Co-Star Brendan Fraser's Hollywood Resurgence (Exclusive)

Rachel Weisz is singing Brendan Fraser's praises and calling his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale "staggering good."

During the New York City premiere of her new Prime Video series, Dead Ringers, the Oscar-winning actress glowingly spoke to ET about her former co-star. Fraser and Weisz starred in the 1999 adventure/horror film The Mummy. And, ahead of the film's 25th anniversary next year, Weisz is ecstatic to talk all things Fraser, especially after such a remarkable year in Hollywood.

"It's the renaissance right now isn't it, yeah," she said. "I'm so happy for him. I think he gave a staggering good performance in The Whale and he's such a lovely guy and so talented. I'm very happy for him."

Fraser joins Weisz as an Oscar winner. She won in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Constant Gardener. Following his portrayal in The Whale, Fraser scored a number of prestigious awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who tries to salvage a relationship with his teenage daughter. It was Fraser's first Oscar win.

Fraser was visibly beside himself as he took the stage to accept his Oscar statuette. "So this is what the multiverse looks like!" he exclaimed. "Oh my goodness!"

"I thank the Academy for this honor and to our studio, A24, for making such a bold film. And I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the ship of The Whale," he said, thanking the director of the movie, as well as the screenwriter.

Fraser's Hollywood resurgence also included an amazing highlight at the Venice Film Festival, where he was given a whopping six-minute standing ovation.

Weisz has reason to celebrate as well with the debut of her limited series. Dead Ringers is inspired by the 1988 David Cronenberg film that stars Jeremy Irons. The 53-year-old actress plays twins who share everything: drugs, lovers and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and to bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

"I wanted to be in a story where I could get to play sisters and I remember this story and just thought I could play the roles," she said.

The original psychological thriller finds Irons playing the dual role of twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle.

"I haven't spoken to Jeremy Irons, no," said Weisz when asked if she reached out to Irons about her particular role in the new series. "I am nervous to see what he makes of this."

Dead Ringers debuts Friday on Prime Video.