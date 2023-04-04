Radio Host Elvis Duran Details Being Attacked by Woman With 'Sharp Object'

Elvis Duran is detailing a scary experience. During the 58-year-old radio DJ's Z100 show on Tuesday, he alleged that a woman attacked him on a New York City street with a sharp object.

"This woman comes out of nowhere and her fist comes toward my face, and it's holding a sharp object," he claimed. "She tries to cut my face! I put my arm up, and I stopped her from doing it, and she did it to the woman behind her too. We were all shocked. As soon as it happened -- it happened so fast -- she disappeared... She was gone as fast as she appeared."

"She almost cut me! It is crazy!" Duran added. "I hope no one else got hurt. I keep watching online to see if there's a story coming out about a lady slashing people's faces in New York City. Scary!"

As for the possibility that the woman was mentally ill, Duran said, "I understand the component of mental illness, [but] at the same time, just because you're mentally ill doesn't give you the right to be a total a-hole and start slashing people."

The frightening encounter hasn't soured Duran to the city he calls home.

"People always say, 'I don't want to come to New York. I hear it's really dangerous.' And we're always the first to say, 'No, no, no. It's safe. It's fine,'" he said. "But when you have 50 kabillion people every once in a while someone who's off is going to attack you with a knife."

"I love walking and I love my city, but when stuff like that happens it reminds you how fragile life is. I'm still kind of shaken up over it." Duran added. "... It scared the crap out of me and it rattled me to the core."