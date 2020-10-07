Rapper Action Bronson Drops 80 Pounds in Quarantine, Shares His Workout Regimen

Action Bronson is getting fit in quarantine. The 36-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to update his fans on his weight-loss journey.

Sharing two videos of his intense recent workouts, Bronson, who appeared in this year's The King of Staten Island alongside Pete Davidson, revealed that he had recently dropped 80 pounds while getting in shape.

"IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS. I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD," he captioned one clip. "IM 283 DOWN, 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG."

In the clip, Bronson is lifting two 50-pound weights. In another clip he's pulling on a lengthy rope as his trainer urges him to "embrace the suck."

"IF A FAT STONED SPACED OUT MOTHAF***A LIKE ME COULD WORK HARD EVERYDAY THEN YOU CAN TOO," Bronson, who is also a chef and the host of the show F**k, That's Delicious, wrote in his caption.

It's been a big year for Bronson. In November, he welcomed son Benicio Lagos. At the time, he shared a photo of himself with his newborn son, writing, "A NEW CHAPTER OF LIFE."

Bronson isn't the first star to shed some weight while in quarantine. Chef Art Smith recently lost 70 pounds. Jessica Simpson also recently shared that after shedding more than 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Birdie, she slipped back into a favorite pair of jeans 14 years later.

