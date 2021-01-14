Rapper YFN Lucci Surrenders to Police on Murder Charges

YFN Lucci has turned himself in. The rapper, real name Rayshawn Bennett, has surrendered to police and is currently at the Fulton County jail, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department tells ET.

The 29-year-old was wanted on multiple charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams on Dec. 10. ET has reached out to reps for Lucci and his record label for comment.

Lucci's surrender came hours after he released the music video for the song "Rolled On" on social media.

The Atlanta Police Department previously told ET that officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 10 following a person shot call. Upon arrival, they found 28-year-old Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after, another victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, arrived at a fire station by private vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but survived his injuries, the police said. Investigators determined the two shootings as possibly related.

Lucci has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police have also arrested 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts.