Raven-Symoné Talks Married Life With Wife Miranda and Dishes on Their First Kiss (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, are very much enjoying the married life after secretly tying the knot in June. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the couple about competing for the second time on Celebrity Game Face, airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. on E!, and they also talked about going public with their marriage last summer and what they've been up to since then.

In June, Raven surprised her fans by announcing she got married to Miranda on Instagram after remaining extremely private about their relationship. The 35-year-old actress told ET that they discussed the decision to share their big news beforehand.

"We are not ignorant to the fact that when something so big comes out -- especially for me, who has been private with their life and their dating life for so long -- we were prepared," Raven says. "We weren't prepared for how fast it took off and how many people showed love. We were not expecting it to be as big as it was for the quarantine life. We were pleasantly surprised, we were grateful and thankful for all the love that came our way and still comes our way and, you know, it's like we're adults. We both have kind of a child complex so when this happens it's like, 'Oh, that's right, we're married.' Like, I still get a kick out of it."

As for Miranda, she said opening herself up more to the spotlight thanks to her celebrity wife has for the most part been effortless.

"Raven has obviously been really helpful in all of that for me but at the same time, there oddly is a level of comfort," she says. "I'm from Los Angeles, and my dad worked in the entertainment industry. I have a lot of friends in that world. I worked in that world prior to, you know, this moment. So, there's a part of it that just sort of feels natural. It's really fun and I feel really lucky to kind of get to have this experience but ... we're also both smart about how we keep our private things private and what we do choose to present."

"Life is great ... but at the same time, it's wild," she adds about being married. "Married life and that whole world is wonderful and beautiful and, you know, we're having a great time."

The couple has definitely been productive during their time together in quarantine.

"We sold the house. We moved. We bought another place, and another place," Raven shares. "We're trying to set up a life so that eventually, we can sit and be old and get checks and decorating and finding crafts and projects for us to do on the work end and in our personal lives."

As for their second appearance on Celebrity Game Face, the two said they decided to return to the Kevin Hart-hosted game show to get redemption since they lost the first time around. Miranda had no issue joking back and forth with Hart during filming, and Raven said she wasn't surprised at her wife's sharp wit.

"I know who I married," she tells ET with a laugh. "And you have to have that kind of tongue if you're going to be with me because I need to be put in my place here and there and to keep up with me. .. I'm following now which I like, which is not normal for me."

During one hilarious moment in the game, they couldn't agree on which one of them initiated their first kiss together five years ago. To this day, they still can't agree on the story.

"I honestly think it was 50-50," Miranda says. "I think that she gave maybe the word saying it's cool and I was like, 'OK, here I come.'"

Raven insisted that she never kisses first but said that Miranda would not agree that she initiated it. The two eventually said that they both leaned into a kiss.

"This is what I'm saying, it's like, I'm somebody who needs a little ... I need to know everything's OK. I need a little permission," Miranda explains. "And it's like, I feel like Raven told me it was OK and then I maybe leaned in ... and then we both leaned in a little more. Oh, and then we were like this."

Raven interjects, "And then it just happened. ... 'Cause also you don't wanna lean in for a kiss and nobody's ready for it."

Later, Raven also talked about if she would ever return to daytime television after her stint on The View, and she definitely didn't rule it out.

"Listen, I love talking about culture and I love having discussions with people," she notes. "If there is a project that would benefit from my crazy, no-pants, pie-eating mind, I'm definitely down to be a part of that world. I think that there's something rich in being able to communicate about pop culture, especially since I've been a part of it since I was three years old and [Miranda's] keeping me abreast of all the people that I didn't know. It's like I have a new encyclopedia now."

