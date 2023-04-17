Ray Romano Reveals He Had an Almost Completely Blocked Artery in His Heart

Ray Romano is opening up about a health scare he recently experienced. The Everybody Loves Raymond star was a guest on Marc Maron's WTF Podcast, where he revealed he had an almost completely blocked artery in his heart and had to undergo a procedure.

The actor had a stent put in his heart due to a 90 percent artery blockage. Doctors told Romano he had what could have led to a widowmaker heart attack.

"I had to have a stent put in," Romano explained after he and Maron began discussing health, diets and aging. "I got kinda lucky that we found it before having a heart attack."

Romano shared that he's now on cholesterol medication and has regret over not getting treatment sooner. "If I could go back 20 years, I would have gone on the meds," he said.

In addition to having the heart procedure, Romano was also diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Romano, where he revealed he went to see a cardiologist after experiencing chest pains while directing and starring in his film, Somewhere in Queens.

"I called my agent at one in the morning because I couldn't sleep, I go, 'I can't do it, can't do this,'" Romano told ET. "Because -- I'm not joking -- I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I was getting chest pains."

Romano has previously opened up about the shock of his Everybody Loves Raymond co-star, Peter Boyle -- who played Romano's on-screen father, Frank Barone -- having a heart attack on the CBS set in 1999.

One of the assistant directors on the set noticed Boyle was experiencing chest pains and was continuously coughing and knew his condition was serious.

Boyle died in December 2006 at the age of 71.

Listen to Romano's full interview on the WTF With Marc Maron Podcast here.