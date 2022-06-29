'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Brandi Glanville on Her Abortion at 17: 'I Was Still a Child Myself'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is opening up about her abortion experience in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter to share her story after making the initial revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, Glanville wrote, "I don’t have any shame about my abortion & thank God I had a choice."

Explaining that she became pregnant while she was 17 years old and a high school senior at the time, she continued, "I was 17 a senior in high school I was in an emotionally abusive relationship and I was on birth control pills and I still became pregnant. I had a choice & I was still a child myself."

Glanville's tweet comes after she and fellow Housewives star Jill Zarin came to the WWHL studio to talk about their experiences and speak out against the Roe v. Wade decision.

Cohen praised Zarin for sharing her own abortion experience on the day of the Supreme Court ruling, saying she was "really brave." Cohen then asked Glanville if she too had gotten an abortion. Glanville said, "I did at 17."

The reality stars have joined the growing number of celebrities speaking out about the Supreme Court's polarizing decision. Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Jodie Sweetin, Lizzo, Patricia Arquette and countless others have all taken to social media to share their opposition to the ruling.

On June 24, the Supreme Court voted to overturn its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states. In some states, the effect of the ruling was felt immediately with clinics shuttering and resources halting.

The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the Court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.