'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson Shares Before-and-After Facelift Photos

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is keeping it real when it comes to what work she's had done. The 47-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Thursday to share before-and-after photos from a recent facelift.

She shared that she got a "mini lower face/ neck lift," after seeing herself on TV and being surprised to see "I had completely lost my jawline."

She blamed this on "being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause," praising her doctor for his work.

"I still look like myself… just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town," she wrote.

Simpson shared that the same doctor did her breast implant removal and lift and a fat transfer for her chest. She said that she's also had another surgery that she'll talk more about soon.

She ended her message writing, "Just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery … it’s up to each woman ❤️❤️"

Noting that she tries a "combo approach," Simpson added that she still works out "hard and consistently" despite her procedures.

Last month, Simpson celebrated her 47th birthday, writing, "I honestly never thought I’d be 47. In my 20s I naively thought I’d just be eternally youthful. I couldn’t fathom being old like my parents and teachers. But here I am … about to reach 50 soon."

She also shared her advice for those younger than her, saying, "Learn to be comfortable and happy alone."