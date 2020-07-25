‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador & Her 3 Daughters Test Positive For Coronavirus

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador and her three daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19. Beador shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

“This photo was taken pre-pandemic,” she captioned a pic of her and her daughters all dressed in black tops and jeans. “Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).”



“A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness,” Beador, 56, continued. “Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️.”

The news comes 2-and-a-half weeks after Beador shared a snap showing her enjoying Fourth of July while out on the water with her boyfriend of one year, John Janssen.

She shares her daughters -- 19-year-old Sophie and 16-year-old twins, Adeline and Stella -- with ex-husband David Beador.

Beador is one of several stars of the Real Housewives franchise who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ramona Singer, from Real Housewives of New York, announced earlier in July that she and her daughter, Avery, had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. She said she did not get tested in February when she felt unwell, due to thinking the symptoms were a result of her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin also previously tested positive for the illness, as did Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sheree Whitfield.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently shooting its 15th season. ET spoke to Beador’s former co-star, Tamra Judge, in April, during which Judge discussed how life was going since leaving the series -- and claimed that Beador has stopped returning her calls since she left the show.

"As soon as we're not on the show anymore, she just doesn't have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings," Judge said.

